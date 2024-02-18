Labour Party Chairmen From 36 States Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Abure, Demand Resignation

The Labour Party (LP) chairmen from the 36 states in the country have reportedly passed a vote of no confidence on the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The stakeholders urged Abure to step down with immediate effect.

Naija News recalls that the LP chairman was recently accused of mismanaging funds belonging to the party.

The national treasurer, Oluchi Opara, had asked Abure to account for the alleged missing amount of N3.5 billion naira realized from the sales of nomination forms of the 2023 general election.

Supporting Opara’s demand, the chairmen called on the LP flag bearer in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, and other distinguished personalities to join forces with them and demand Abure’s resignation.

The statement reads, “We extend warm greetings to all faithful members of the Labour Party (LP) of Nigeria and to every Nigerian dedicated to the New Nigeria project. Your commitment and enthusiasm for positive change are truly commendable.

“We stand before you with a profound appreciation for the responsiveness of HE Peter G. Obi, a stalwart in our party, for his swift action in response to the call for the external auditing of the LP accounts. This gesture underscores his unwavering commitment to transparency and the principles of the New Nigeria project.

“However, we find ourselves at a critical juncture where we must address certain internal matters for the sake of our party’s integrity in the spirit of openness and accountability as elected Chairmen of the Labour Party in Nigeria, wish to address certain concerns that have come to our attention.

“We are appealing to His Excellency, Peter Obi, Senator Ahmed Datti, and other distinguished personalities within the party to join us in requesting Barr. Julius Abure to step aside”

“This step is essential to facilitate the establishment of an independent investigative panel that will thoroughly examine various allegations, including the misappropriation of funds level against him by the Treasurer of our Party and indeed the complaints of forgery and impersonation by a of our party aggrieved members.

“It is crucial that no one acts as a judge in his own case, and we believe this measure will ensure a fair and impartial inquiry.”