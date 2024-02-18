Nobody Can Challenge Us In 2027 With The Alliance We Have – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said nobody can challenge his political camp in 2027 with the alliance he has formed.

The minister said the 2027 elections will be too easy for his camp following the alliance between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

Wike stated this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service organised by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said: “With the forces we have I don’t know of anybody who can challenge us. I can tell you it is like tomorrow is 2027. For me it is still very far, I can’t wait. The two leadership of the party, APC is here, PDP is here; where can you find that leadership unity? Which state? It is only in Rivers that you can find that unity.

“And that is what many people don’t like. When they see people united and working together, they find how to make sure they are divided but since we know, we have refused to be divided.

“This is the only state where the leading party will win for president, the opposition party will take national assembly in election that was done the same time, same minute and same hour. That is uncommon.”