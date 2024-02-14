Wike Places N20 Million Bounty On Criminals In FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has announced a reward of N20 million for the capture of any criminal within the FCT.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Rivers State made this announcement during the presentation of suspects involved in kidnappings, one chance, and other criminal activities by the FCT police command in Abuja.

Wike emphasized that criminal activities should not be tolerated in Abuja and assured that the police and other security agencies will soon receive additional communication devices and equipment to enhance their intelligence gathering and operational efficiency.

Recent reports indicate that Abuja has witnessed nearly 50 cases of kidnappings in the past three years, affecting more than 200 individuals.

Naija News reports that the growing insecurity in the nation’s capital city has raised eyebrows across quarters, calling for an urgent solution.

In response to the security concerns raised, the Commissioner for Public Complaints in the Federal Capital Territory, Dalhatu Ezekiel, urged the Federal Government to prioritize the security situation in the area and declare a state of emergency if necessary.

He also called on Minister Wike to consider suspending ongoing projects to address this critical issue that directly impacts the lives of FCT residents.