‘Wike, Fubara Fighting Over Direct Access To Rivers Money’ – Dele Momodu

Veteran Nigerian journalist cum Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has asserted that the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, are fighting over control of Rivers State treasury.

Naija News reports that there has been a political rivalry between Wike and Fubara since the latter assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The fight also affected the state House of Assembly, local government Chairmen, and some state commissioners loyal to both parties.

President Bola Tinubu intervened in the crisis last year December and prevailed on both factions to sign a peace pact.

Despite the peace accord, both parties and their loyalist have continued the cold war.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday night, Dele Momodu stated that Rivers State plays an essential role in Nigeria’s election.

According to him, Wike and Fubara are fighting because of politics and the structure of having direct access to the Rivers State treasury.

He said, “They are not fighting in Rivers because of politics only. They also need the money in Rivers.

“Tinubu has Wike in Rivers. They want him also to get hold of the state to not only give them votes, but a structure of money, structure of having direct access to the treasury Rivers State plays an important role in election in Nigeria.[sic]”