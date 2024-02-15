UEFA Names Team Of The Week Without Erling Haaland

European football governing body, UEFA, has omitted the name of Manchester City player, Erling Haaland from the UEFA Champions League team of the week.

There were four UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg matches from Tuesday, February 13 to Wednesday, February 14 which ended in straight wins.

Manchester City took on Copenhagen and smashed them 3-1 away from home without Erling Haaland scoring a goal despite playing the entire 90 minutes.

The club’s captain, Kevin De Bruyne led the team and scored the match opener. And the other two goals were scored by midfielders, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.

Haaland ended the game with a 3.9 rating which wasn’t good enough to make the UEFA Champions League team of the week.

In his absence, Paris Saint Germain and France forward, Kylian Mbappe led the attack for the team of the week.

Recall that the 25-year-old striker scored a goal in PSG’s 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday, February 14.

Below are the UEFA Champions League team of the week after four round of 16 games:

Goalkeeper

Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Paris) – 8 points

Marquinhos (Paris) – 11 points

Mario Gila (Lazio) – 8 points

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) – 8 points

Midfielders

Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 8 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 13 points

Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) – 12 points

Magnus Mattsson (Copenhagen) – 8 points

Phil Foden (Man City) – 11 points

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 9 points