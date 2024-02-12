AFCON: You Are A Failure – AY Blasts Nigerians For Trolling Iwobi

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY has berated Nigerians for dragging Fulham midfielder, Alex Iwobi over the loss at the Africa Cup of Nations Final (AFCON).

Recall that on Sunday evening, Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria 2-1 to win the tournament spectacularly on home soil.

Reacting to the loss, some Nigerians took to social media to attack Iwobi for his performance in the final against Ivory Coast.

Iwobi was criticized in the first half and was taken off for Al Hassan in the 79th minute.

Visiting Iwobi’s page on Instagram, Naija News noticed that the midfielder had taken down all his pictures on his page except for one.

Reacting to the development via the comment section of Tunde Ednut’s page, AY berated Nigerians for trolling the footballer.

He insisted that those who were angry with Iwobi’s performance were also failures.

According to him, “It does not make any sense at all. He came back home with the fullest intention to serve his father’s land. Some of you have failed in your various responsibilities in life. Begging money on line, expecting others to take care of you is a failure. Your inability to take care of yourself at Iwobi’s age is a failure. Coming online and trolling him is also a failure. If una get work una no go get all the time. Fail Fail.”