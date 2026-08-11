CAF Unveils Dates, Hosts For 2026-27 Competitions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the dates and host countries for several major competitions in the 2026-27 calendar, in a move it says will give member associations, players, broadcasters and supporters greater certainty.

CAF said it had made “significant progress in strengthening its Competitions calendar”, with the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda set to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

The qualifying competition for the tournament will begin in September 2026. “The increasingly stable calendar reflects CAF’s continued commitment to strengthening its existing Competitions while developing important new properties that will create additional opportunities at senior and youth level,” CAF said.

South Africa will host the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup in Tshwane on November 8, 2026. The fixture will pit Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns against Confederation Cup holders USM Alger, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm local time, or 1pm GMT.

CAF has also confirmed the hosts for its major youth competitions. Ghana will stage the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in February and March 2027, while Morocco will host the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in April and May. Egypt will host the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, which will also serve as the qualifying tournament for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The governing body is also considering the introduction of a CAF Under-17 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. CAF said it was studying the feasibility of launching the competition next year, subject to the necessary sporting and organisational requirements. The proposed tournament would create another competitive pathway for young female footballers.

Morocco will host the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations from October 12 to 21, 2026, while Senegal will stage the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in November. At club level, the draws for the preliminary rounds of the 2026-27 Champions League and Confederation Cup have been completed, with the first legs scheduled for September 4 to 6 and the return legs from September 11 to 13.

CAF also confirmed that work had progressed on the proposed African Nations League, with its Executive Committee having discussed the competition’s format. “The progress across these competitions is an important step in CAF’s objective of creating a more stable and predictable African football calendar,” the organisation said.