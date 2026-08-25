AFCONQ: U-23 Eagles to Face Mauritania Or DR Congo, Super Sand Eagles Draw Ghana

Nigeria will face either Mauritania or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second round of the qualifiers for the 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while the Super Sand Eagles have drawn Ghana in the second round of the 2026 Beach Soccer AFCON qualifying campaign.

The draws were confirmed earlier today, August 25. The U-23 AFCON qualifying draw took place in Cairo, Egypt, while the Nigeria Football Federation announced the Super Sand Eagles’ pairing with Ghana on its official 𝕏 handle.

The U-23 Eagles received a bye into the second round alongside 13 other teams because of Nigeria’s performances in the last three editions of the competition.

The qualifying series begins in September, with the first-round ties scheduled for September 28 and October 6, 2026. Nigeria will enter the race in November, with the first leg against Mauritania or DR Congo fixed for November 9 and the return match set for November 17.

Victory would take the U-23 Eagles into the third and final qualifying round, where they could face the winners of the Burkina Faso versus Sierra Leone or Zambia tie for a place at the U-23 AFCON.

Seven teams will qualify for the 2027 finals and join hosts Egypt in the eight-team tournament. The competition will also serve as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the men’s football event at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Super Sand Eagles will take on Ghana over two legs in October as they bid to return to both the Beach Soccer AFCON and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

The first legs are scheduled for October 9 to 11, with the return fixtures taking place from October 16 to 18.

Senegal will host the 2026 Beach Soccer AFCON for the second time after staging the competition in 2021. The tournament will also determine Africa’s representatives at the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, with both finalists securing qualification.

Senegal are the most successful nation in the competition’s history, having won five titles and the last five consecutive editions, including the 2024 tournament in Egypt.

Nigeria rank second with two titles. Cameroon won the inaugural edition in Durban, South Africa, in 2006 after beating the Super Sand Eagles 5-3 in the final, while Madagascar lifted the trophy in 2015.

The Super Sand Eagles have played at six Beach Soccer World Cups, featuring in the 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2017 and 2019 editions. Their best performances came in 2007 and 2011, when they reached the quarter-finals.

Naija News gathered that Nigeria have, however, missed the last three editions of the competition.