Ethiopia Submit Formal Bid To Host 2028 AFCON

Ethiopia have officially submitted a bid to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF), backed by the federal government, submitted the proposal after shifting its focus from the 2029 edition. The change followed CAF’s move to a new four-year tournament cycle.

EFF Secretary General Bahiru Tilahun confirmed that the bid carries a full sovereign guarantee from the Ethiopian government, signalling the country’s strong commitment to bringing Africa’s biggest football competition back to Ethiopia for the first time in more than 50 years.

The move comes at a time when the Ethiopian national team have been forced to play home matches in Morocco and Tanzania because the country lacks a CAF-approved venue.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has spearheaded efforts to address the problem through an ambitious infrastructure drive centred on the completion of the Adey Abeba Stadium in Addis Ababa.

The government also plans to develop and renovate international-standard facilities in Bahir Dar, Dire Dawa, Hawassa, Jimma and Mekele. The projects aim to meet CAF’s hosting requirements while boosting tourism and creating jobs across the country.

Ethiopia’s football history strengthens its case. As a founding member of CAF, the country hosted the AFCON in 1962, 1968 and 1976. Ethiopia also lifted the trophy on home soil in 1962.

EFF President Isayas Jira Bosho said the country wants to revive the passion and atmosphere that surrounded Ethiopian football during that historic era.

However, Ethiopia face a competitive race for the hosting rights, with Egypt and South Africa among the countries expected to challenge for the tournament.

A successful bid would also continue a significant period for East African football. Naija News reports that Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will jointly host the 2027 AFCON, while Ethiopia could follow with the 2028 edition.