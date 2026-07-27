Former Mali Midfielder Kalilou Traoré Is Dead

Former Mali international, Kalilou Traoré, has died in a road accident at the age of 38.

Traoré, who made 17 appearances for the Mali national team, was part of the Eagles squad that finished third at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former midfielder played a notable role in the tournament as Mali secured the bronze medal in what remains one of the country’s memorable AFCON campaigns.

News of Traoré’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from football fans, former teammates and officials.

He was widely respected for his commitment to the national team and his contributions during his international career.

His performances for Mali, particularly during the 2013 AFCON campaign, earned him recognition among supporters of the national side.

Traoré’s death has thrown the Malian football community into mourning, with many remembering him for his dedication and service in the national colours.