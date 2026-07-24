CAS Fixes Date For Hearing Senegal’s Appeal Over 2025 AFCON Final

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has fixed October 8 as the date for the hearing that could determine the rightful winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Senegal seeking to overturn a CAF ruling that awarded the title to Morocco.

The case will pit the Senegalese Football Federation against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation in one of the biggest legal battles in recent African football history.

At the heart of the dispute is Senegal’s appeal against a decision by the CAF Appeals Board, which ruled that the Teranga Lions had forfeited the 2025 AFCON final. CAF subsequently awarded Morocco a 3-0 administrative victory and crowned the Atlas Lions champions.

CAS confirmed that the hearing will take place behind closed doors on October 8.

The court also disclosed that all parties agreed to follow its standard arbitration timetable after failing to reach an agreement on an expedited procedure.

“The Parties did not agree to expedite this procedure, which is therefore following a standard timeline according to CAS procedural rules. The hearing will take place behind closed doors,” CAS said.

The case has attracted widespread attention across the continent, with the outcome expected to settle the long-running dispute over the 2025 AFCON title.

CAS had earlier constituted the arbitration panel that will hear the matter after notifying the Senegalese Football Federation, CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

During the hearing, lawyers representing the three parties will present their legal arguments, documentary evidence and submissions before the panel.

Once proceedings conclude, the arbitrators will begin private deliberations before issuing a written ruling on a yet-to-be-disclosed date.