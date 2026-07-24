South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe Submit Joint Bid To Host 2028 AFCON

South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe have officially entered the race to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after submitting a joint bid for the continent’s biggest football tournament.

The proposal was confirmed by Botswana Football Association President and COSAFA President Tariq Babitseng, who believes the Southern African bloc has the facilities and experience to stage a successful competition.

“We have put in a bid, and we are confident with the infrastructure we have, as well as the vision of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, who believes all regions should have the opportunity to host AFCON. As COSAFA, we feel we stand a better chance to host,” Babitseng said.

The bid is aimed at returning the tournament to Southern Africa after several editions hosted in other parts of the continent.

South Africa’s proven record of staging major sporting events is expected to strengthen the proposal. The country hosted the 1996 AFCON before becoming the first African nation to stage the FIFA World Cup in 2010. Botswana and Zimbabwe are also banking on improved football infrastructure and the wider economic benefits the tournament could bring.

If the bid succeeds, the three countries will share hosting responsibilities by combining their stadiums, training facilities and organisational resources for the 2028 finals.

CAF is expected to assess all submissions before naming the host nation or nations. Key areas for evaluation include stadium quality, transport networks, accommodation, security and overall readiness to organise the month-long championship.