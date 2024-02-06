Exclusive: Victor Osimhen Not Yet Cleared To Play Against South Africa

The media officer of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Babafemi Raji, has debunked speculations that Victor Osimhen has been cleared to play against South Africa on Wednesday, February 7.

Earlier on Monday, most football enthusiasts from Nigeria were devastated to hear that Victor Osimhen is battling with abdominal discomfort.

Due to illness, Osimhen didn’t fly with the rest of the Super Eagles of Nigeria from Abidjan to Bouaké on Monday night which sparked speculations that he might not be fit for the 2023 AFCON semi-final match against Bafana Bafana.

However, during a press conference of the game which will kick off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro told reporters that there is a possibility that the 25-year-old Napoli striker could play against South Africa.

“Until now, I can not answer right because it is about health. This afternoon, I can know better if he can play or not,” Peseiro said on Tuesday, February 6.

After the press conference, some media outlets (not Naija News), reported that Victor Osimhen had been cleared by the team’s medical doctors to play against South Africa.

However, the media officer of the Super Eagles told Naija News in a brief chat on Tuesday that Osimhen hasn’t been cleared to play on Wednesday.

Raji, however, confirmed that Osimhen has been cleared to fly from Abidjan to Bouaké to reunite with the team ahead of the anticipated match on Wednesday.

He revealed that the reigning African Player of the Year winner will be examined again when he gets to Bouaké before he can be cleared to play against South Africa.

When asked whether Osimhen has been cleared to play on Wednesday, the media officer said: “Not true…till he gets to Bouaké and the medics do another assessment. He was only cleared to fly from Abidjan to Bouaké to join the team.”

Note that Osimhen has played in all the Super Eagles games in the 2023 AFCON. He has managed to score just a goal so far.