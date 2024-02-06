AFCON Semi-final: Osimhen May Miss Nigeria Vs South Africa Match

The star striker for the Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen, would likely be absent for Nigeria’s upcoming semi-final match against South Africa.

Naija News reports that the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and South Africa is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, at 6 pm.

According to a statement released on Monday by the media officer of the Nigerian team, Babafemi Raji, Osimhen is currently experiencing abdominal discomfort.

Raji further revealed that the Napoli striker did not accompany the team to Bouaké, the city where the semi-final clash will take place.

“Members of the team travelled from Abidjan to Bouaké today via a 10 pm Air Cote D’Ivoire flight. Osimhen did not, however, make the trip as a result of abdominal discomfort.

“Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him. If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 pm,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Jose Peseiro, has stressed that his team’s 2023 AFCON semi-final game against South Africa on Wednesday is expected to be tough.

Jose Peseiro, whose team has conceded just a goal so far in the tournament, stressed that the South African side is good enough to contend with his team.

Naija News reports that South Africa made it to the semi-finals after recording a hard-fought win over Cape Verde in the quarter-finals. They won the game via a penalty shootout after their goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, saved four of the penalties.

The Super Eagles made it to the semis after beating Angola in the quarter-finals by just a lone goal scored by Ademola Lookman.

Ahead of the Nigeria vs South Africa clash, which will kick off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, Jose Peseiro emphasized that his mission is to win the 2023 AFCON.

“It’s important to win the AFCON, beat South Africa. Everybody knows when I signed the contract I came here to win the AFCON but we have not won yet, we need to beat South Africa after that and play the final,” Peseiro told Hot Sports.

“More important now is beating South Africa, which is our focus. It will be a tough match against a good team.”

He added, “We are happy, now we start to work and prepare for the next match. More importantly, everybody recovers well on and off the pitch, rests well, sleeps well, and eats well so they can be 100 per cent against South Africa.”

On whether he thinks about South Africa’s goalkeeper, Williams, who stopped four penalties against Cape Verde, Peseiro said: “No. I think about the opponent. We observe the opponent, we want to beat them in the 90 minutes, 120 minutes, or penalties.

“We have to prepare the team well to be focused and show a good mentality. Our players deserve to reach the final but we need to beat South Africa in a hard match.”