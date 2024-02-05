It’s Important To Win The AFCON, Jose Peseiro Insists Ahead Of South Africa Test

The Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Jose Peseiro, has stressed that his team’s 2023 AFCON semi-final game against South Africa on Wednesday is expected to be tough.

Jose Peseiro, whose team has conceded just a goal so far in the tournament, stressed that the South African side is good enough to contend with his team.

Recall that South Africa made it to the semi-finals after recording a hard-fought win over Cape Verde in the quarter-finals. They won the game via penalty shootout after their goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams saved four of the penalties.

The Super Eagles made it to the semis after beating Angola in the quarter-finals by just a lone goal scored by Ademola Lookman.

Ahead of the Nigeria vs South Africa clash, which will kick off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, Jose Peseiro emphasized that his mission is to win the 2023 AFCON.

“It’s important to win the AFCON, beat South Africa. Everybody knows when I signed the contract I came here to win the AFCON but we have not won yet, we need to beat South Africa after that and play the final,” Peseiro told Hot Sports.

“More important now is beating South Africa which is our focus. It will be a tough match against a good team.”

He added, “We are happy, now we start to work and prepare for the next match. more importantly, everybody recovers well on and off the pitch, rest well, sleep well, and eat well so they can be 100 percent against South Africa.”

On whether he thinks about South Africa’s goalkeeper, Williams who stopped four penalties against Cape Verde, Jose Peseiro said: “No. I think about the opponent. We observe the opponent, we want to beat them in the 90 minutes, 120 minutes, or penalties.

“We have to prepare the team well to be focused and show a good mentality. Our players deserve to reach the final but we need to beat South Africa in a hard match.”