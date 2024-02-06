CAF Names Egyptian Referees For Nigeria Vs South Africa 2023 AFCON Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that Egyptian referee, Amin Mohamed Omar will officiate the 2023 AFCON semi-final clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa clash will kick off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, at the Stade de Bouaké.

Omar is deemed fit enough to handle the highly anticipated encounter after officiating the 2023 AFCON opening game between the hosts, Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau on January 13.

The Egyptian referee will be assisted by his countrymen, Mahmoud Kamel Abouelregal and Ahmed Hossam Ibrahim. The said assistant referees will serve as Assistant Referee 1 and Assistant Referee 2 respectively.

The fourth official is Sudanese Mahmood Ali Ismail and the reserve assistant referee is Attia Essa Amsaaed from Libya. Yacoub Ali Elmi from Djibouti is the match commissioner and Aboubacar Doumbouya from Guinea is the referee assessor.

Note that South Africa and the Super Eagles of Nigeria have met each other 14 times at the senior level. Two of those meetings ended in victories for Bafana Bafana, seven of the games ended in wins for the Eagles, and the rest ended in draws.

The last time the two countries met in AFCON was in 2019 in Cairo, Egypt. Nigeria ended up beating them 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Hence, the Bafana Bafana will be hoping to revenge on Wednesday.