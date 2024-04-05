Super Falcons Of Nigeria Are Halfway To Paris Olympics After Beating South Africa

Advertisement

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have given themselves a big edge in their quest to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Earlier today, the Super Falcons of Nigeria hosted the Banfana Banfana of South Africa at the MKO Abiola national stadium in Abuja for the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers in the third round.

As expected, it was a tension-filled game due to the rivalry that has been established between the two countries in recent years.

During the first leg of the last phase of the qualifiers in Abuja, the Falcons had a couple of chances to take the lead early in the first half. But they were not clinical enough with their chances.

It wasn’t until the 41st minute that the Nigerian team finally got the chance to grab the match opener when Noko Matlou brought down Chinwendu Ihezuo in the eighteen-yard box.

Falcons’ captain, Rasheedat

Ajibade converted the penalty in the 43rd minute to give the hosts a deserved one-goal lead.

In the second half, the Banfana Banfana had more goal attempts but Paris FC goalkeeper, Nnadozie Chiamaka was too good to allow any goal in.

Despite a couple of chances that fell to both teams in the second half, they both failed to score to the advantage of Nigeria who finished the game with a slim one-goal lead.

The 9 times African champions are expected to finish the job against the reigning African champions in Pretoria, South Africa on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

If the Super Falcons beat or draw with the Banyana Banyana in South Africa, they will qualify for the 2024 Olympics for the first time since 2008.