Nigeria To Break Olympics Qualifiers Jinx Using South Africa – Super Falcons Captain

Advertisement

Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, said the Nigerian team is determined to halt the team’s wait for an appearance at the Olympics.

The Super Falcons have not played at the Olympic Games since 2008. This month, they have a chance to break the jinx of not qualifying for the tournament.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5, the Nigerian side will host the Banfana Banfana of South Africa in the last phase of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers at MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja. The Super Falcons will travel to Pretoria for the return leg four days later.

The aggregate winner of the two-legged affairs will become one of the two teams that will represent Africa at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Advertisement

Ahead of the first leg of the qualification game, Atletico Madrid star Ajibade said she and her teammates are determined to end Nigeria’s 15-year wait for an Olympic appearance.

“From the time we played Ethiopia, we have been committed to seeing these qualification series through”, Ajibade told NFF TV.

“Our objective has always been to win the slot for the Olympics. Most of us in the team are yet to play at the Olympics and this is a big issue for us. We want to be there in Paris.

Advertisement

“There are a couple of issues the Super Falcons have to sort out with Banyana Banyana. However, that is not the motivation this time. The motivation is qualifying for the Olympics.”