AFCON: Peseiro Speaks On Possibility Of Playing Osimhen Against South Africa Amid Sickness Report

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has refused to rule out possibilities of Victor Osimhen playing at the country’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash against South Africa amid reports of the player’s sickness.

Naija News had earlier reported that Osimhen, would likely be absent for Nigeria’s upcoming semi-final match against South Africa.

A statement released on Monday by the media officer of the Nigerian team, Babafemi Raji, had revealed that the striker is currently experiencing abdominal discomfort.

Raji further revealed that the Napoli striker did not accompany the team to Bouaké, the city where the semi-final clash will take place.

For the past two days, the Napoli striker has been experiencing stomach problems.

The 25-year-old will be evaluated later today, and if he is deemed fit for the match, he will go to Bouake to continue preparations for the Wednesday clash alongside the other members of the squad.

However speaking on the player’s availability for Wednesday’s tie, Peseiro refused to give a definite answer regarding if or not the player will be available for the semi-final tie.

“Until now, I can not answer right because it is about health. This afternoon, I can know better if he can play or not,” Peseiro told a press conference on Tuesday.

Nigerians have however continued to send their prayers and express optimism that Osimhen, who has been very pivotal to the team’s impressive ride at the 2023 AFCON will be fit when the nation takes on it’s Southern African rivals.

The match is scheduled to take place in Bouake’s Stade de la Paix on Wednesday.

It will begin at 5 p.m. Côte d’Ivoire time (6 p.m. in Nigeria).