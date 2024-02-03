Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 3rd February, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 3rd February 2024.

Nigeria has reportedly suffered a significant loss of 91 per cent of its mining sector revenue due to the activities of illegal miners.

The Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States Parliament, Mohamed Tunis, revealed this during the commencement of a three-day seminar titled “Illegal mining and its implications in the ECOWAS Region,” Naija News reports.

In his address, Tunis highlighted that an alarming 80 per cent of mining operations in the northwest region of the country are conducted unlawfully, resulting in a substantial loss of potential mining revenue for the nation.

Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has nominated six persons for appointment as Commissioners.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor said the nominees will assist him in the day-to-day running of the government of the state.

The statement added that Governor Aiyedatiwa had forwarded the names of the Commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

It stated that three of the commissioners and two special advisers sacked last week by the governor, were amongst the new special advisers and commissioner nominees.

According to the statement, the nominees are Omowumi Isaac, ACCA, Olukayode A. Ajulo (SAN), Engr. Razaq Obe, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Barrister Akinwumi Sowore, and Oseni Oyeniyi.

Some prominent Nigerians, on Thursday, joined Vice President Kashim Shettima for the burial of his stepmother, Hajia Hausa Abba Kormi, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Among the dignitaries at the funeral ceremony were Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and the delegation from the Presidency led by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

The Chief Imam of Borno, Laisu Ibrahim Ahmad, led the funeral prayer.

Hajjia Hauwa Kormi died on Thursday after a prolonged illness at the age of 69. She left behind five children, many stepchildren and grandchildren.

The appeal to dismiss terrorism charges against five followers of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State was rebuffed by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Judge declined the request made by the current Chief of Staff to the governor, Edison Ehie, to terminate the charges.

Naija News reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the arrest of Edison Ehie, in connection with the burning of the state House of Assembly.

The court ruled that Ehie, who also served as the factional Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, did not possess the legal authority to seek the dismissal of the charges.

The Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria, has elevated the exchange rate for cargo clearance from N952 per dollar to N1.356 per dollar.

This adjustment follows weeks after the rate was raised from N783 per dollar to N952 per dollar.

Recall Naija News reported that in November, the exchange rate for cargo clearance was increased from N757 per dollar to N783 per dollar, marking a 3.4 per cent rise.

Subsequently, in December, it was further raised from N783 per dollar to N952 per dollar.

Defense Headquarters, DHQ, reports that in the course of various operations across the nation over the past week, the military has killed no fewer than 185 terrorists and kidnappers and captured 212 more.

This was announced in a statement released in Abuja on Friday by Director of Defense Media Operations Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba.

According to Buba, the soldiers also freed 71 captives who had been kidnapped and arrested 44 people who had stolen oil.

Naija News reports that he detailed that over the week, 2,337 rounds of ammunition and 224 different types of firearms were recovered.

Ex-spokesperson to the former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has recounted how he and his former principal were saved from death when their helicopter crashlanded five years ago.

Naija News recalls that on 2nd February 2019, Osinbajo and his team escaped unhurt when their plane crashed in Kabba, Kogi State, while the former Vice President was on a campaign trip to Kogi.

After the crash, the vice president came out unhurt and immediately continued his business in the state, receiving a warm welcome from residents as he was driven through the town.

Five years down the line, Akande, who was the Vice President’s spokesperson and also part of his entourage during the accident, attributed their safety to God alone.

An aspirant for the Edo State governorship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gideon Ikhine, officially submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

This move marks a significant step in his bid to contest in the upcoming governorship election slated for September 21, 2024, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ikhine, who previously served as the Deputy Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election campaign in 2020, switched allegiance to the APC in July 2023.

His defection and subsequent gubernatorial aspiration have stirred discussions within political circles, especially considering his past alignment with the PDP.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese as the party’s new National Vice Chairman (South West).

The appointment was confirmed in a statement on Friday, by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

His statement noted that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party, approved the appointment of Toyese from Osun State as the Party’s new National Vice Chairman (South West).

Naija News understands Toyese, a lawyer and engineer who also served as the Deputy Director General of the 2023 PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, is to complete the tenure of the late National Vice Chairman (South West), Hon. Soji Adagunodo, who died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

A former federal lawmaker, Elisha Abbo, has disclosed that he has written petitions to President Bola Tinubu and the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the nullification of his election by the Court of Appeal.

Abbo stated this during his press briefing on Wednesday.

He explained that the petition addressed to the President asked him to stop the swearing-in of C.E. Nwosu-Iheme, who was recently nominated as a potential justice of the Supreme Court.

The erstwhile lawmaker insisted that Justice Nwosu-Iheme, who led the judgement that nullified his election in October 2023, is corrupt and not fit to be among the Justices of the apex court.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.