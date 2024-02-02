Aiyedatiwa Nominates Sowore, Ajulo, Four Others As Commissioners

Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has nominated six persons for appointment as Commissioners.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor said the nominees will assist him in the day-to-day running of the government of the state.

The statement added that Governor Aiyedatiwa had forwarded the names of the Commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

It stated that three of the commissioners and two special advisers sacked last week by the governor, were amongst the new special advisers and commissioner nominees.

According to the statement, the nominees are Omowumi Isaac, ACCA, Olukayode A. Ajulo (SAN), Engr. Razaq Obe, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Barrister Akinwumi Sowore, and Oseni Oyeniyi.

The governor also appointed three Special Advisers. The nominees are Hon. Olugbenga Omole (Special Adviser on Information & Strategy), Olamide Falana (Special Adviser on Gender Affairs), and Alabi Johnson, (Special Adviser on Energy).