Laolu Akande Reveals Who Saved Him And Osinbajo From Death In Kogi Helicopter Crash Five Years Ago

Ex-spokesperson to the former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has recounted how he and his former principal were saved from death when their helicopter crashlanded five years ago.

Naija News recalls that on 2nd February 2019, Osinbajo and his team escaped unhurt when their plane crashed in Kabba, Kogi State, while the former Vice President was on a campaign trip to Kogi.

After the crash, the vice president came out unhurt and immediately continued his business in the state, receiving a warm welcome from residents as he was driven through the town.

Five years down the line, Akande, who was the Vice President’s spokesperson and also part of his entourage during the accident, attributed their safety to God alone.

Taking to his account on the X platform on Friday, 2nd February 2024, Akande said only God delivered the Vice President, himself and others on board when the aircraft crashlanded.

He added that if not for God, today would have been their 5th year memorial.

Story continues below advertisement

“To God be the glory! Today’s the 5th-year anniversary of that great deliverance the LORD granted immediate past VP Osinbajo, myself & others after our Chopper crash-landed in Kogi. If not for God, this would have been the 5th year memorial! We serve a living God, He preserved us!,” he wrote.