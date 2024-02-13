Herbert Wigwe: Rivers Community To Mourn Late Access Bank CEO For Seven Days

In the wake of the devastating helicopter crash that claimed the lives of former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and their son, the Isiokpo in the Ikwerrre Local Government Area of Rivers State, where the deceased hailed from has decided to pay tribute to their esteemed son by declaring seven days of mourning.

Naija News reports that the nation has been thrown into mourning since February 9, 2024, when the news emerged that Wigwe and his family were involved in the tragic incident.

On Monday, His Royal Majesty, the Nye-Nwe-Eli of Isiokpo, Eze Blessing Ahiazunwo Wagor, declared that Wigwe’s hometown will embark on a week of mourning beginning this Wednesday.

The seven-day mourning period will entail the closure of all businesses on the first and last day while operating for half a day on the remaining days.

According to Channels Television, it was observed that as of Monday, residents were dressed in black clothes, reflecting the mood of the moment.

In the meantime, the authorities in the United States have indicated that witness testimonies indicate that there was rainfall at the time of the helicopter accident in California, close to the Nevada border, on Friday.

“Witness reports to the weather condition at the time of the accident suggest rain and a wintry mix,” said National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member Michael Graham at a briefing on Sunday.

Naija News, however, understands that the unfortunate also claimed the life of a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

Additionally, two other crew members tragically lost their lives in this incident.