Buhari: Everyone Involved In This Economic Calamity Should Be Punished – Laolu Akande

Laolu Akande, a former aide to ex-Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said those behind the printing of N22.7 trillion during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration should be punished.

Naija News reported that Wale Edun pinpointed the cause of the current inflationary pressures in Nigeria to the massive printing of currency during Buhari’s tenure, which he claims was executed “without productivity.”

This statement was made during a critical session with the Senate Committee on Finance on Wednesday, where the minister outlined the fiscal challenges confronting the nation.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Edun disclosed plans for a comprehensive audit of the N22.7 trillion that was reportedly printed aimlessly, underlining a move towards transparency and accountability in the country’s economic management.

Speaking on Channels Television, Akande described the printing of N22.7 trillion as an “economic calamity,” stressing that those responsible should be held accountable in court.

He lamented that the matter might be swept under the carpet and urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to take action beyond simply complaining.

Akande added that while there were fears about the monetary institution’s misbehaviour towards the end of Buhari’s government, he had no idea that things were that terrible.

He said, “We must ensure that this does not happen again, there must be consequences.

“Everyone that is involved in this calamity, which is an economic calamity, They must be made to answer in court. We don’t want a situation where the case has died, it is going to repeat itself.

“There was nobody in that administration that did not have an idea of how things were going…the shoddiness, the sloppiness, lack of patriotism.”