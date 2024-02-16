‘Hypocrisy Is A Virtue To Some People In Nigeria’ – Seyi Law Knocks Osinbajo’s Former Aide, Laolu Akande

Ace Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has criticized Laolu Akande, the former spokesman to ex-Vice President, Yemi Osinbajor, over the current economic challenges.

Naija News reported that the former aide during Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, which aired on Channels Television on Friday, said Nigerian leaders must be bold enough to fire public officials who fail to deliver on their KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).

Akande argued that the country lacks bold leadership to confront its multifaceted challenges, especially security and economic problems and stop them from re-emerging.

Part of his statement read, “As we battle some of the contending issues facing us as a people, issues like insecurity and economic hardship in the land, courageous leadership at the very top is vital. Our leaders must be bold enough to fire public officials who don’t deliver on their KPIs.

“We have seen in this country how lack of consequences and impunity have created new problems and made old ones worse.”

Reacting via an Instagram blog that shared Laolu’s video, Seyi Law expressed disdain that someone who served as an aide to the Vice President would make such a statement.

He wrote, “This is coming from a man who was an AIDE to the VICE PRESIDENT, Prof. OSINBAJO, for 8 years. Truly, hypocrisy is a virtue to some people in Nigeria.”