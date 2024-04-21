One Dead, Seven Missing After Collision, Crash Of Two Military Helicopters

Following the crash of two Japanese military helicopters, one person has been confirmed dead while seven remain missing.

According to the Guardian UK, two helicopters crashed, possibly colliding with each other.

The crash was reported to have occurred late on Saturday, as mentioned by a spokesperson for Japan’s Defence Force.

Japan’s defence minister, Minoru Kihara, said rescuers “spotted what a believed to be part of the aircraft in the sea, and we believe that the two helicopters crashed.

“At this point the cause is unknown, but firstly we do our best to save lives.”

Meanwhile, Kenya is mourning following a tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the country’s defence chief, General Francis Omondi Ogolla, and nine other senior military personnel.

President William Ruto announced the catastrophe, which occurred on Thursday afternoon in the remote Elgeyo Marakwet county, approximately 400 kilometers northwest of Nairobi.

The accident happened shortly after takeoff from Chesegon, where General Ogolla and his entourage had visited a school.

In response to the tragedy, President Ruto convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Council and declared three days of national mourning starting Friday, with flags to be flown at half-mast.

The Kenya Air Force has dispatched an air investigation team to the crash site to determine the cause of the incident.