Helicopter Crashes Into Hudson River In New York, Rescue Operations Underway

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York on Thursday afternoon, prompting a swift response from marine emergency teams.

Naija News reports that the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the incident but did not immediately disclose any fatalities.

Images from the scene revealed the helicopter’s landing skids protruding from the water beside the West Side Highway, with several rescue boats surrounding the impact area.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, and at least four individuals were pulled from the river and transported to a hospital in New Jersey, according to reports from NBC4, citing law enforcement officials at the scene.

The Hudson River, a major shipping channel, was the site of the remarkable 2009 US Airways emergency landing, famously dubbed the “Miracle on the Hudson,” where all 155 people on board survived after the plane safely touched down in the river.

The crash occurred in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, a highly trafficked area of Manhattan, raising concerns about traffic delays and emergency vehicle access.

The NYPD issued a warning, advising the public to expect disruptions in the surrounding areas.

“Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas,” the New York Police Department wrote in a statement.

According to a spokesperson from the Fire Department, they received a call at 3:17 PM local time (1917 GMT) about a “helicopter in the water,” but did not provide additional details on the incident’s circumstances or potential causes.