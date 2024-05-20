List Of Presidents Who Have Died In Aeroplane, Helicopter Crashes

Aviation incidents, although statistically rare, have resulted in the deaths of numerous influential world figures, including presidents, over the course of history.

One such incident took place in 1957, when Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, a well-liked leader recognized for his honest governance and dedication to the welfare of the people, tragically perished in a plane crash.

Naija News understands that the aircraft carrying Magsaysay crashed in Mount Manunggal, Philippines, claiming the lives of almost all passengers on board.

Another case is that of Lech Kaczyński, the President of Poland. In 2010, his plane crashed near Smolensk, Russia, as he was en route to commemorate a significant historical event.

This tragic event led to the loss of all 96 individuals on board, including Kaczyński and other prominent officials. Subsequently, a committee of inquiry, headed by the former Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, was established to investigate the incident.

Recent Occurrence

The most recent of these occurrences was the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Naija News reported earlier that both Iranian leaders lost their lives when their helicopter crashed as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog at the weekend.

The incident reportedly occurred near Jolfa, a city located on the border with Azerbaijan, in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

The site of the incident is approximately 600 kilometres (375 miles) northwest of Tehran, the capital of Iran. Despite poor weather conditions, rescuers are making efforts to reach the location.

The whereabouts of the crash had been unknown until a search party consisting of rescue workers was able to locate the helicopter’s crash site and confirm the passing of the president and his minister.

It was learned that more than 20 rescue teams scoured the area before locating the crash site.

However, the Iranian government, in a statement issued on Monday, assured that operations would continue “without the slightest disruption” despite the president’s loss.

Below is a list of other world leaders who died in aviation crashes:

President José Félix Estigarribia, Paraguay – 1940: José Félix Estigarribia, Paraguay’s 34th president, died in a plane crash on September 7, 1940, in Altos, Paraguay. He was aboard a Potez 25 aircraft.

President Abdul Salam Arif, Iraq 1966 – Abdul Salam Arif, the second President of Iraq, played a key role in the 1958 revolution that overthrew the monarchy. On April 13, 1966, Arif died when his Iraqi Air Force plane, a de Havilland DH.104 Dove, crashed near Basra. Following his death, his brother, Abdul Rahman Arif, succeeded him as president.

President Rene Barrientos Ortuno, Bolivia (1969) – René Barrientos Ortuño, the 47th president of Bolivia, was killed in a helicopter crash on April 27, 1969. While an assassination was suspected, it was never proven.

President Samora Moisés Machel, Mozambique (1986) – Samora Moisés Machel, the first President of Mozambique, served from the country’s independence in 1975. He died in office in 1986 when his presidential aircraft crashed near the Mozambican-South African border.

President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Pakistan (1988) – General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, the sixth President of Pakistan, breathed his last on August 17, 1988. Unfortunately, his C-130 Hercules aircraft met a tragic fate shortly after departing from Bahawalpur.

The exact reason behind the crash still remains shrouded in uncertainty, with various theories suggesting possibilities such as mechanical failure or even deliberate sabotage.

President Juvénal Habyarimana, Rwanda and President Cyprien Ntaryamira, Burundi (1994) – The tragic event occurred on April 6, 1994, when the President of Rwanda, Juvénal Habyarimana, lost his life in a plane crash near the capital city of Kigali.

The incident also resulted in the death of Burundian President Cyprien Ntaryamira and several other individuals. The aircraft they were travelling in, a Dassault Falcon 50, was targeted by surface-to-air missiles while it was in the process of landing at Kigali International Airport.