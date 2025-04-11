Victims Of Helicopter Crash In New York Linked To Family Of Ex-Barcelona President

On Thursday afternoon, April 12, a tragic incident occurred in New York City when a helicopter went down in the Hudson River, resulting in the loss of five lives.

The victims were identified as a family closely related to former Barcelona President Agusti Montal.

The family was enjoying a helicopter tour that showcased the iconic landmarks of New York when the unfortunate crash happened. Pilot Richard Vance managed to free himself and escape from the wreckage.

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, it is noted that this incident marks the third such occurrence involving Liberty Helicopters, which prides itself on having one of the largest and most experienced fleets in the area.

According to Marca, the family has been named Agustin Escobar and Merce Camprubi, along with their three children, who were aged between seven and eleven.

Escobar had a distinguished career, serving as the CEO of Siemens Espana until 2024, while Camprubi is recognized as the granddaughter of the former president Montal, who led FC Barcelona from 1969 to 1977.

Additionally, Camprubi is the sister of Joan Camprubi, who heads the ‘Som un Clam’ platform, which opposes the current Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, and could become a contender in the upcoming elections in 2026.

Montal is revered for revitalizing Barcelona during a challenging time in the 1960s. His leadership saw the hiring of influential managers like Rinus Michels and Vic Buckingham, and he played a pivotal role in signing Johan Cruyff, widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Furthermore, Montal was instrumental in establishing the foundations of the La Masia Academy and is credited with formulating the club’s slogan, “Mes que un club,” or “More than a club.” He passed away in March 2017, leaving behind a significant legacy in the world of football.