Barcelona are poised to pay a significant sum of £10 million to English Championship club Leeds United, contingent upon their success in the Champions League this season.

This arrangement, according to TeamTalk, was established as part of the transfer deal that brought Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United to Barcelona in 2022.

The £10 million payout will be triggered if Raphinha plays a pivotal role in securing the Champions League title for Barcelona, Europe’s most prestigious club trophy.

This financial clause highlights the potential impact of Raphinha’s contributions to the team’s European campaign.

Raphinha transferred to Barcelona for a reported fee of €58 million, and while his initial integration into the squad was challenging, he has since transformed his role within the team.

This season, he has emerged not only as a key player for Barcelona but also as a strong contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award.

Currently, Barcelona find themselves in a promising position in the Champions League, having convincingly won the first leg of their quarter-final matchup against Borussia Dortmund with a resounding score of 4-0.

As of now, Raphinha has distinguished himself as a standout performer for the La Liga giants, leading the tournament with an impressive tally of 12 goals and seven assists in the Champions League. Throughout all competitions this season, he has accumulated a remarkable total of 28 goals alongside 22 assists in 45 appearances, cementing his status as an invaluable asset to the Barcelona squad.