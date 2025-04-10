UEFA Champions League Top Scorers After Quarter-final First-leg

Barcelona winger Raphinha has emerged as the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League after the quarter-finals first-leg encounters of the tournament.

As of the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg matches held this week, the Brazilian forward has netted an impressive 12 goals, solidifying his position at the top of the scoring charts.

With the Champions League quarter-final second-leg fixtures set to take place next week, fans and pundits alike will be eagerly watching to see if Raphinha can continue his scoring streak and help propel Barcelona further in their quest for European glory.

Following close behind is his teammate Robert Lewandowski, who has contributed 11 goals to Barcelona’s campaign. The intense competition between the two players highlights the attacking prowess of the club as they navigate the knockout stages of the prestigious tournament.

In the most recent match, Raphinha played a crucial role in Barcelona’s dominant 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. His goal in this match was instrumental, not only in sealing the win but also in extending his lead in the Champions League goal-scoring tally.

Note that Lewandowski scored twice in the game as the two players continued to compete for the tournament’s Golden Ball.

Below are the UEFA Champions League top scorers after the quarter-final first-leg encounters:

1. Raphinha (Barcelona) – 12 Goals

2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 11 goals

3. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) and Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) – 10 goals

4. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 8 goals

5. Julián Alvarez (Atlético Madrid), Jonathan David (Lille), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica), and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 7 goals