Troops Kill 185 Terrorists, Apprehend 212 Others

Defense Headquarters, DHQ, reports that in the course of various operations across the nation over the past week, the military has killed no fewer than 185 terrorists and kidnappers and captured 212 more.

This was announced in a statement released in Abuja on Friday by Director of Defense Media Operations Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba.

According to Buba, the soldiers also freed 71 captives who had been kidnapped and arrested 44 people who had stolen oil.

Naija News reports that he detailed that over the week, 2,337 rounds of ammunition and 224 different types of firearms were recovered.

He disclosed that 113 AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT gun, 44 locally made firearms, seven prepared IEDs, 1,382 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 387 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 74 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 23 rounds of K2 ammunition, and 111 live cartridges are among the weapons seized.

“Others include, 5,410 empty cases of 7.62mm special, six empty cases of cartridges, two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 21 magazines, one pistol magazine, two bandoliers, two vehicles, 22 motorcycles, 47 mobile phones, 11 HH radios and the sum of N2.3 million amongst other items,” he said.

According to Buba, Operation Hadin Kai forces in the Northeast killed 45 terrorists, detained eight members of Boko Haram/ISWAP, freed 18 captives who had been kidnapped, and found a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition.

He reported that between January 24 and January 28, 133 terrorists—four adult males, 48 adult females, and 81 children—turned themselves in to the military inside the theater of operations.

Story continues below advertisement

Buba stated that between January 24 and January 29, 129 escapees who were thought to be members of the terrorists’ family—47 adult females, 74 adult children, and five adult males—turned themselves in to the soldiers in the Borno local councils of Bama and Maiduguri.