Senator Abbo Petitions Tinubu, Demands Punishment Of Judge Who Nullified His Election

A former federal lawmaker, Elisha Abbo, has disclosed that he has written petitions to President Bola Tinubu and the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the nullification of his election by the Court of Appeal.

Abbo stated this during his press briefing on Wednesday.

He explained that the petition addressed to the President asked him to stop the swearing-in of C.E. Nwosu-Iheme, who was recently nominated as a potential justice of the Supreme Court.

The erstwhile lawmaker insisted that Justice Nwosu-Iheme, who led the judgement that nullified his election in October 2023, is corrupt and not fit to be among the Justices of the apex court.

He added that he had also called the NJC to investigate the issues surrounding the nullification of his election.

According to him, “We have kept quiet for long and see some judicial bandits become a threat to Nigeria’s democracy. And it’s time for us to begin to hold the judiciary liable because if today, a doctor, through the doctor’s negligence, a patient died in the hospital. That doctor or medical worker will be prosecuted for negligence.

“If a driver is driving a car and through the fault of the driver, he killed somebody. The driver may be arraigned for manslaughter.

“Why are judges above the law? They deliberately occasioned a miscarriage of justice and nobody holds them responsible. Are they above the law? Do you need to be in the good book of the law or on the side of the law? The answer is simple, citizens should be on the side of the law not in the good book of a judge. And the judge who gave the perverse judgment, who actually, three of our recent judgments are against the judgment she gave. She went against her own judgement in my own case, and was nominated to the Supreme Court.

“I have written to the President today, and I’ll read a letter to the President. We don’t need those kinds of character in the Supreme Court. I have petitioned the President to stop her swearing-in as judge of the Supreme Court.

“The one I sent to the NJC is to investigate them and punish them for the deliberate miscarriage of justice.”