PDP Appoints Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese As National Vice Chairman (South West)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese as the party’s new National Vice Chairman (South West).

The appointment was confirmed in a statement on Friday, by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

His statement noted that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party, approved the appointment of Toyese from Osun State as the Party’s new National Vice Chairman (South West).

Naija News understands Toyese, a lawyer and engineer who also served as the Deputy Director General of the 2023 PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, is to complete the tenure of the late National Vice Chairman (South West), Hon. Soji Adagunodo, who died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Ologunagba said, “The appointment of Hon. Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese which was ratified at the meeting of the South West Zonal Executive meeting of Thursday, January 25, 2024 is in accordance with the provision of Section 46 (7) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”

The statement added that, “A practical political mobilizer, Hon. Toyese brings on board the leadership of our Party a combination of his intellectual aptitude and years of experience, proficiencies and connections at the Local Government, State, Zonal and National Levels of Party and political engagements.

“The PDP is proud of Hon. Toyese’s dedication to the stability, growth and success of the Party, especially in his exceptionally untiring roles in mobilizing massively for the Party at various levels.

“Such commitment is evident in Hon. Toyese’s roles as the Secretary, Campaign Committee for the election of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola as Osun State Governor, Deputy Chairman of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Campaign Committee, Deputy Director General Atiku/Okowa Campaign Committee in addition to other critical assignments including serving as National Delegates in PDP Conventions.

“The PDP congratulates Hon. Toyese on his new assignment and charges him to use the position to further unite, galvanize and energize the Party in the South West Zone while working with other leaders for the continuing success of our great Party.”