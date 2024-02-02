Zulum, Ribadu, Others Join Shettima For Stepmother’s Burial

Some prominent Nigerians, on Thursday, joined Vice President Kashim Shettima for the burial of his stepmother, Hajia Hausa Abba Kormi, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Among the dignitaries at the funeral ceremony were Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and the delegation from the Presidency led by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

The Chief Imam of Borno, Laisu Ibrahim Ahmad, led the funeral prayer.

Hajjia Hauwa Kormi died on Thursday after a prolonged illness at the age of 69. She left behind five children, many stepchildren and grandchildren.

The burial was also attended by Senators for Borno Central, Barrister KakaShehu (APC – Borno North), Barrister Mohammed Tahir Monguno, House of Representatives members, and members of Borno State House Assembly led by the speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan.

Others include the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Goni Alkali and Borno State Executive Council members, among other officials.