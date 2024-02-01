Stepmother Of Vice President Shettima Is Dead

The Nigerian vice president, Kashim Shettima, has announced the demise of his stepmother, Hauwa Abba Kormi.

Naija News reports that Shettima made this known in a terse statement via his X handle on Thursday, Febuary 1, 2024.

According to the statement, the stepmother of the vice president died at age 69 after a prolonged battle with sickness, and she would be buried today at Shettimari, Lawan Bukar, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The post on X read, “Vice President @KashimSM Loses Step Mother, Hajja Hauwa Abba Kormi.

“The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, in the early hours of today, lost his step mother, Hajja Hauwa Abba Kormi.

“Hajja Kormi who died after a prolonged illness at the age of 69, left behind five children, many stepchildren, and grandchildren.

“The Janaiza is scheduled for 4:00 pm today at Shettimari, Lawan Bukar, Maiduguri, Borno State.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings and admit her to Jannatul Firdaus.”

Meanwhile, Kashim Shettima has berated those condemning the federal government’s decision to relocate some departments and units of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos.

The vice president insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ would not make any policy or decision that would be sectional, or at the detriment of some geographical location of the nation.

He described those against the relocation process as mischief makers.

Shettima stated this on Saturday as a Special Guest of Honour at the 10th Annual of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Merit Awards which took place in Maiduguri, Borno state.