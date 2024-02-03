Cesc Fabregas Gives His Verdict On Arsenal Vs Liverpool EPL Clash

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder, Cesc Fabregas believes that the Gunners have the chance to beat Liverpool in their clash against Liverpool to close the gap.

Cesc Fabregas who played briefly with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal in 2011 noted that the Spanish tactician would want to beat Liverpool on Sunday because the coach knows the significance of the game.

Arsenal will host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, February 4, at a point, the Reds are topping the league table with 51 points in 22 games, five points above third-placed Arsenal.

Hence, if Arsenal manage to beat the in-form Liverpool on Sunday, they will cut the points gap to two which will make the battle for the league title more intense.

But coach Jurgen Klopp who is aiming to leave Liverpool on a high at the end of the season, won’t allow his team to lose more than a point against a fellow title contender like Arsenal.

In an interview with the BBC ahead of the game, Cesc Fabregas stressed that Arsenal can’t afford to drop points either at this point of the season.

“I think knowing Mikel a little bit he will want to win. It’s a big opportunity for them to just close the gap”, he said.

“In my opinion, I would say that they will really go for it and they will try to close the gap as soon as possible because now it’s starting to be the time when the Premier League gets decided. Who will be the last two or three teams at the top until the end?

“Arsenal cannot afford to drop any more points. It is early in the season, but it’s where you’re starting to see or feel who the real champions are. Who are the ones who will be able to hold on until the end or not?”