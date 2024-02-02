Arsenal Vs Liverpool: Reds Suffer Fresh Injury, Arteta Gives Update On Partey

Liverpool and Arsenal are going to this weekend’s Premier League cracker with a couple of injury worries, which could make things difficult for both sides.

Note that Liverpool will be at the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 4. The game could make or mar Arsenal’s chances of contending for the title.

Also, a defeat to Liverpool could put them under pressure to remain top of the Premier League table to the end of the campaign.

Ahead of the crash, Liverpool are topping the league table with 51 points in 22 games, five points above second and third-placed Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively.

The scary part for coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys is that City have a game in hand, which means that the reigning Premier League champions could be three points behind Liverpool if they win their outstanding game, especially if Arsenal beat the Reds on Sunday.

Amidst such a crucial time, Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool could be without Darwin Nunez in the game against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Uruguayan striker sustained a foot injury in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Chelsea in midweek and was seen wearing a protective boot after the game.

“I don’t know if Darwin is available. After 20 minutes [against Chelsea], somebody stepped on his foot and it was painful”, Jurgen Klopp said ahead of Sunday’s clash.

“He left the stadium in a boot, and not a football one.

“Nothing broke, X-ray clear. But we have to see if he can get it back in a football boot.”

Also, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, who just returned from the 2023 AFCON with an injury, might not be available for the clash against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has confirmed that his Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, is not fit for the Liverpool clash.

This is contrary to the initial reports from the club that the Ghana international was back to full training after a prolonged injury crisis.

“With Thomas unfortunately we had a little setback a few days ago. He’s not going to be available in the squad”, Arteta said.

“We don’t know if it’s a few days or weeks. He felt something in a very similar area & he wasn’t able to train the last few days.”