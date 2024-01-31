Virgil Van Dijk Insists He Is Committed To Liverpool

The captain of Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, has stressed that he is committed to the club days after saying he is not sure of his stay at the club beyond this season.

Virgil van Dijk claimed not to be certain of his stay at the club after the club’s coach, Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be stepping down as a coach at the end of the season.

Since Monday, January 29, when the 32-year-old Dutch defender said he wasn’t sure of his stay at Liverpool after Klopp’s exit, van Dijk whose contract with the club will expire on June 30, 2025, have been linked to a series of transfer rumours.

But in an interview with the Men in Blazers podcast, Virgil van Dijk who joined Liverpool in January 2018 for a transfer fee worth £75 million claimed his previous comments were “taken out of context”.

He said, “To be 100% clear, I am fully committed to the club. I love the club. I love the fans. It is fully taken out of context.”

He continued, “It’s not about me, it’s not about me. It is about us and nothing has changed.

“My full focus is on making sure this year can be very special. Obviously [it was a] big announcement over the last couple of days. It has been a shock to each one of us connected to the club.

“We want to achieve things that we dreamed of at the start of the season. Don’t get it twisted, I’m fully committed to the club – I love every second that I am the captain.”