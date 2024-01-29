Virgil van Dijk Is Unsure Of Remaining At Liverpool After Klopp’s Exit

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk is not sure of his future at the club as his manager, Jurgen Klopp is on the verge of leaving the side at the end of this season.

Just like most Liverpool fans, Virgil van Dijk had said he was taken aback when coach Klopp suddenly decided that his time with the club was over with two seasons left on his contract.

Klopp will exit the club this summer with a series of other officials of the club including development coach, Vitor Matos, as well as deputy managers Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders. Hence, some of his trusted players could also leave the club next summer.

A player like Virgil van Dijk who joined Liverpool from Southampton for a transfer fee worth £75 million in January 2018 could be among the top stars to escort Klopp out of the club.

The contract between the 32-year-old Netherlands international and Liverpool will expire on June 30, 2025, and there is no sign that the contract will be renewed. Hence, his future at Anfield is very uncertain.

When asked if he is likely to stay at Liverpool after Klopp’s exit, Van Dijk replied, “That’s a big question. I’m not certain.”

He continued, “The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff and there are so many things that will change.

“I’m very curious which direction that will go in, but when that will be announced we will see our situation.”

Virgil van Dijk added, “It will be the end of Jurgen Klopp’s era – I am still part of it that’s why I don’t like to talk about it – and that is my main focus.

“Hopefully, we will have the success we all dream of and by then probably there will be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see.”

Aside from Virgil van Dijk who is not sure of his future at the club, some other important players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are also not sure of staying at the club after Klopp’s exit.

The aforementioned players have until June 30, 2025, before their current contract expires. While it is likely that Alexander-Arnold will get a contract extension offer, Salah who is wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs for record-breaking deals, could be tempted to leave Anfield now that Klopp is on his way out.