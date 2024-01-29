Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 29th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 29th January 2024.

The National Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Oladipupo Olayokun, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against ruling Nigeria with the mindset of how he ruled Lagos when he was the Governor of the state.

According to the NNPP scribe, Lagos is not Nigeria and Tinubu needs to understand he is leading a bigger and more diverse entity at the moment.

Answering a question bordering on alleged corrupt practices in the administration of President Tinubu, Olayokun said the capabilities of the President as a person are not in doubt but if Tinubu continues to run Nigeria as if he is running Lagos State, he would definitely land himself in trouble.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Olayokun questioned the political appointments made so far by Tinubu, stating that the President has been appointing Yoruba people and ‘Lagos boys’ only, which may not augur well for his administration at the end of the day.

On the issue of corruption, the NNPP chieftain urged President Tinubu to carry out a thorough investigation and remove the bad eggs from his government because, at the end of the day, it is the reputation of his administration that is at stake and not that of the individual appointees.

The federal government of Nigeria has picked Tuesday, 30th January 2024, as the date to inaugurate the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage in the country.

This development was made known in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

The letter, dated 23rd January 2024 and addressed to Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said the inauguration will take place at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

In a significant turn of events, the military juntas governing Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), effective immediately.

This development, revealed on Sunday, comes amid escalating tensions between the regional bloc and the three Sahel nations, particularly following the military coup in Niger.

The move to form a counterforce against ECOWAS was considered after the overthrow of Niger’s democratically elected government, leading to heightened regional political friction.

ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, had issued a threat of military action if the Niger junta failed to transfer power to a civilian government.

However, the regime in Niger, backed by Mali and Burkina Faso, resisted these pressures, vowing to defend their positions.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger declared their decision to exit ECOWAS, describing it as a sovereign act.

This withdrawal marks a critical juncture in West African politics, underscoring the complexities of regional governance and the challenges facing ECOWAS in maintaining unity and democratic governance among its member states.

The Nigerian Police Force has made a significant breakthrough in the case of the abduction and murder of Nabeeha, the daughter of a Bwari-based lawyer, with the arrest of a suspected kidnapper.

The arrest is linked to a series of abductions that took place in the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Dutsen-Alhaji area of the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

In a tragic incident that shook the community, about 19 abductees were taken by bandits, with the kidnappers demanding a colossal ransom of N700 million for nine victims.

Among those kidnapped was Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level Biological Science student at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and 13-year-old Folashade Ariyo.

Four hostages, including Nabeeha, were killed by the kidnappers. Nabeeha was abducted with six other siblings, along with their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, from their home at Zuma 1, on the outskirts of Bwari town in Abuja on January 2.

The police, in a statement on Sunday, announced the arrest of 28-year-old Bello Mohammed during a hotel raid in Kaduna on January 20th.

Mohammed was found with N2.25 million in cash, suspected to be part of the ransom money.

During interrogation, he confessed to being a member of the gang responsible for the kidnapping of Barrister Ariyo’s family members.

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu supported his political ambition and contributed to his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

Recall that the Supreme Court last week, affirmed Fubara’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers State, dismissing all petitions against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

Speaking on Sunday at a special thanksgiving service held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Opobo Town, Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Fubara expressed his gratitude to God for the court victory.

He said without mincing words that he must attribute his success to the unwavering support of President Tinubu.

In response to the sudden withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the regional bloc has expressed its readiness for a “negotiated solution.”

This development comes after the military regimes of the three Sahel nations announced their immediate departure from the group, as reported by Naija News.

The leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, on Sunday, declared their decision to leave ECOWAS as a “sovereign decision,” effective “without delay.”

These countries, grappling with jihadist violence and poverty, have had strained relations with ECOWAS following a series of coups – in Niger in July of last year, Burkina Faso in 2022, and Mali in 2020.

Though ECOWAS noted that it it yet to receive a formal notification from the countries, it is open to dialogue on the way forward.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has directed an investigation into oil theft allegations against Emmanuel Ogalla, chief of naval staff.

A report by Peoples Gazette had alleged that Ogalla was involved in a multi-billion naira oil bunkering and contract-splitting fraud.

The director of information in the Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, in a statement, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu has zero tolerance for corruption in the public service.

The minister called for patience as the investigative process unfolds and trust that justice will be served in accordance with the rule of law.

However, the Nigerian navy denied the involvement of Ogalla in any fraud or shady deal.

In a statement on Sunday, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, navy spokesperson, described the allegation as “unfounded, baseless and malicious”.

Ayo-Vaughan said the allegation is a coordinated effort by disgruntled elements feeling the heat of the navy’s renewed vigour to fight crude oil theft and illegalities in the maritime domain.

He said the allegation would not deter the navy from continuing the battle to curb oil theft and give oil thieves sleepless nights.

The national chairman of the nation’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has called for synergy among politicians across the country, including his former principal, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In a statement issued on Sunday through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Chief Oliver Okpala, Ganduje expressed his determination to put an end to the politics of bitterness in the country.

For this reason, he said he has taken the initiative to reconcile with Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State.

Naija News recalls that Kwankwaso had previously left the APC due to disagreements with Ganduje and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Subsequently, the politician moved to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) to contest the presidential election in 2023.

The animosity between Kwankwaso and Ganduje, however, was so intense that the former was even prevented from entering Kano during Ganduje’s tenure as governor.

However, there are reports suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is actively working towards reconciling the two political figures.

On Sunday, Ganduje emphasized his commitment to fostering a united and harmonious Nigeria that fulfils the aspirations of its citizens.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has refuted accusations, labelling him as a “habitual latecomer” to plenaries.

Responding to reports circulating in the media on Sunday, he denied claims that he neglects urgent matters brought before him by his colleagues before attending the plenary sessions each sitting day.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Eawme Eyiboh, addressed accusations against Akpabio regarding his alleged habitual lateness to plenaries.

It highlighted Akpabio’s commitment to time management, respect for his colleagues, and the urgent matters that arise before each session.

It emphasizes the importance of prioritizing emergency issues and refutes claims that lateness compromises the Senate’s efficiency or Akpabio’s dedication to his role.

The statement urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and allow Akpabio to focus on his duties.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the decision of Niger Republic, Mali and Burkina Faso to exit the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a reaction on Sunday evening, Atiku described the decision of the three countries as concerning, adding that it is a matter of serious diplomatic meltdown.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said in light of the development, Nigeria’s national security interest must be preserved while the situation is being appraised.

Taking to his account on the X platform, the former Vice President wrote: “Reports about the withdrawal of three countries from our sub-regional body, @ecowas_cedeao, is concerning.

“It is a matter of serious diplomatic meltdown. We must keep the country’s national security interest, especially the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and others in focus while we appraise the situation. -AA”

