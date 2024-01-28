FG Announces Date To Inaugurate New Minimum Wage Committee

The federal government of Nigeria has picked Tuesday, 30th January 2024, as the date to inaugurate the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage in the country.

This development was made known in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

The letter, dated 23rd January 2024 and addressed to Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said the inauguration will take place at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

See the letter below.

‘We Are Struggling For Better Working Conditions For Nigerian Workers’ – NLC

Earlier, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had stated that it won’t give up on the struggle to demand a better lifestyle for workers from the government and employers of labour.

This is as the NLC expressed optimism that the much anticipated new minimum wage would afford Nigerian workers better working and living conditions in the face of the current hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

NLC’s head of information and public affairs, Benson Upah, who gave the view in a chat with leadership, also added that they are waiting for the government to formally constitute the new minimum wage committee, but they have sent in a list of their members expected to be part of the tripartite committee.

Naija News recalls that back in October 2023, labour unions in the country, including the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), signed a 15-point agreement with the federal government to implement palliative measures to ease the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

But three months down the line, some of the items in the Memorandum of Understanding including the monthly payment of N35,000 wage award to workers, are yet to be fully implemented.

Upah, however, said despite the current situation, the NLC remains committed to prioritising the welfare and living standards of Nigerian workers.