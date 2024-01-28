Tinubu Has Been A Wonderful Father, He Supported Me – Gov Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu supported his political ambition and contributed to his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

Recall that the Supreme Court last week, affirmed Fubara’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers State, dismissing all petitions against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

Speaking on Sunday at a special thanksgiving service held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Opobo Town, Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Fubara expressed his gratitude to God for the court victory.

He said without mincing words that he must attribute his success to the unwavering support of President Tinubu.

Fubara said: “When I look at your faces, even when I feel heavy in my spirit, I’m encouraged to be happy.

“It has not been easy, I can say it. A lot of people who started this journey with us ought to have been here with us, but unfortunately, they are not here. God knows why. We can’t question the Almighty.

“But one thing we can’t take away is that God does not make any mistake. Whatever happens, when it happens, it is for a purpose.

“I’m happy to return this glory to God Almighty, to say thank you, God, and give me extra energy to continue with the battle. But no battle can be bigger than God.

“I want to thank God first, our dear President; he’s been a great and wonderful father. He has supported, and I can say it without being economical the truth that we are standing here because of his support.”

Furthermore, Fubara thanked his family, saying: “They are suffering, that’s the truth because of this cause. You just have to be strong and understand that after a while, you’ll get me back. But for now, these people are the ones that own me.

“I want to thank our leaders that are here and the ones that are not here for all your support before this journey started, while the journey was on and also now that we have gotten victory to validate your mandate.

“I want to thank specially, the good people of Rivers State who remained firm in the face of provocation to say we stand by the truth.

“You might not have any title. You might not have any name but you have a very wonderful name (fill a space) in my heart and God knows what you’ve done and will bless you for it.

“We came in, we were selected because they believed we have something that we will do for our State. We have not been given the opportunity to do those things that we ought to do for our State.

“We have had a lot of distractions but I strongly believe that while we navigate the path of peace, prayer is also needed for us to pass over this phase. Continue to put us in your prayers. There is nothing that God cannot do.”

Tinubu’s Intervention In Fubara Vs Wike’s Feud

Naija News recalls that months ago, President Tinubu intervened in the simmering political tension between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, now FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The political crisis between the duo had escalated into a full-blown feud that’s dominating headlines and raising concerns about stability in the oil-rich state.

This news platform reports that the feud between Wike and Fubara started over certain political disagreements in political ideology, and the approach to governance.

Personal allegations and counter-accusations of corruption, betrayal, and manipulation further fueled the fire, creating a toxic atmosphere.

Having monitored the events, President Tinubu in December 2023, intervened, brokering a truce between Fubara and Wike.

Both parties agreed to withdraw court cases and work towards reconciliation.

However, despite the agreement, the underlying animosity persists, and the potential for renewed conflict remains high.