ECOWAS Takes Decision After Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso Dumps Bloc

In response to the sudden withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the regional bloc has expressed its readiness for a “negotiated solution.”

This development comes after the military regimes of the three Sahel nations announced their immediate departure from the group, as reported by Naija News.

The leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, on Sunday, declared their decision to leave ECOWAS as a “sovereign decision,” effective “without delay.”

These countries, grappling with jihadist violence and poverty, have had strained relations with ECOWAS following a series of coups – in Niger in July of last year, Burkina Faso in 2022, and Mali in 2020.

ECOWAS in a statement released on X on Sunday wrote, “The attention of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has been drawn to a statement broadcast on the National Televisions of Mali and Niger announcing the decision of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS.

“The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three Member States about their intention to withdraw from the Community.

“The ECOWAS Commission, as directed by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, has been working assiduously with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order.

“Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse.

“The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with the development and shall make further pronouncements as the situation evolves”