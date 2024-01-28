Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper Linked To Murder Of Nabeeha

The Nigerian Police Force has made a significant breakthrough in the case of the abduction and murder of Nabeeha, the daughter of a Bwari-based lawyer, with the arrest of a suspected kidnapper.

The arrest is linked to a series of abductions that took place in the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Dutsen-Alhaji area of the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

In a tragic incident that shook the community, about 19 abductees were taken by bandits, with the kidnappers demanding a colossal ransom of N700 million for nine victims.

Among those kidnapped was Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level Biological Science student at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and 13-year-old Folashade Ariyo.

Four hostages, including Nabeeha, were killed by the kidnappers. Nabeeha was abducted with six other siblings, along with their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, from their home at Zuma 1, on the outskirts of Bwari town in Abuja on January 2.

The police, in a statement on Sunday, announced the arrest of 28-year-old Bello Mohammed during a hotel raid in Kaduna on January 20th.

Mohammed was found with N2.25 million in cash, suspected to be part of the ransom money.

During interrogation, he confessed to being a member of the gang responsible for the kidnapping of Barrister Ariyo’s family members.

The statement reads, “The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, on 20th January 2024, have arrested one Bello Mohammed, 28, of Zamfara state, in Kaduna.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided one hotel in Tafa Area, Kaduna, where he arrested Bello, with the sum of #2.25m (Two Million, two hundred and fifty million naira) only, suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from kidnapped victims within the area.”

He further admitted that the gang killed some of their kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, in a camp in Kaduna State on January 13th.

According to the statement, Mohammed offered a N1 million bribe to the DPO leading the operation, SP Idris Ibrahim. But Ibrahim rejected the inducement and arrested the suspect.

The statement added, “The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on 2nd January 2024, and killed some kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, f, daughter of the legal practitioner, on 13th January 2024, in a kidnappers camp, in Kaduna State.

“The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered #1,000,000 (one million naira only) to induce the DPO, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently.”

Mohammed also confessed to the involvement of five bandits already neutralised by police in Kaduna. Their deadly camp was also destroyed.

The suspect is being transferred to the IRT in Abuja for further investigations and to apprehend other accomplices. Mohammed is currently assisting the police in their inquiries.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered that the suspect, who also confessed to the involvement of the already five (5) neutralised bandits in Kaduna by the IRT, headed by one Mai Gemu (aka Godara), whose deadly camp has also been destroyed, be handed over to the DFI-IRT in Abuja for discreet investigations into the matter and arrest of all other culprits responsible for the dastardly act. The suspect is currently helping the police in their investigations,” the statement noted.

IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun commended the DPO’s commitment and professionalism. He assured that “the police would leave no stone unturned in decimating criminally minded individuals and bequeathing to Nigerians a more secure society.”