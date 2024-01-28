Kwankwaso: ‘Let’s Work Together As Brothers’ – Ganduje Calls For Synergy Among Politicians

Again, the national chairman of the nation’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has called for synergy among politicians across the country, including his former principal, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In a statement issued on Sunday through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Chief Oliver Okpala, Ganduje expressed his determination to put an end to the politics of bitterness in the country.

For this reason, he said he has taken the initiative to reconcile with Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State.

Naija News recalls that Kwankwaso had previously left the APC due to disagreements with Ganduje and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Subsequently, the politician moved to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) to contest the presidential election in 2023.

The animosity between Kwankwaso and Ganduje, however, was so intense that the former was even prevented from entering Kano during Ganduje’s tenure as governor.

However, there are reports suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is actively working towards reconciling the two political figures.

On Sunday, Ganduje emphasized his commitment to fostering a united and harmonious Nigeria that fulfils the aspirations of its citizens.

According to Okpala’s statement, Ganduje aims to promote peace, unity, and integrity within the realm of the country’s politics.

It could be recalled that a few days ago, Ganduje called on Kwankwaso and other leaders of NNPP in Kano, including Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, to join the APC.

However, the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, who also serves as the Director General of Media and Publicity, clarified that Yusuf did not receive a formal invitation and instead learned about the appeal through the media.

A Call To Work Together, See Each Other As Brothers and Sisters

In a statement on Sunday, however, Ganduje said, “This is the first time the Chairman of a ruling political party in the country has exhibited such maturity, taking such approach and calling for a united front. It is a call to avoid bitterness and rancour, it is a call for politicians to work together as Nigerians and to see each other as brothers and sisters.

“From his comment it is important that the intention of his call should not be misconstrued. It should be seen as what it is: an invitation from a mature politician without guile, aimed at building the much-needed synergy that Nigeria needs to surmount its multifaceted challenges.

“For Ganduje, this is a way of fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence in the country and sanitising the political system, exorcising it off the preachers of bitterness and hatred.

“It is a call from a government in power at the centre that has never seen the people in the opposition as conquered but as potential comrades in joining a movement for the task of liberating the nation from the stranglehold of long-standing degradation which the current APC administration is tackling.”