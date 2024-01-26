I’m Willing To Work On My Relationship With Kwankwaso – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has said he is willing to work with the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday, Ganduje revealed that invitations have been sent to both Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the NNPP’s national leader, Kwankwaso.

The former Kano governor expressed confidence in his alliance with Kwankwaso despite their long-standing political rivalry.

He said: “Certainly, we share roots and lineage. A division occurred, and now (there is) a potential for reunification through divine intervention. what could be better?”

Ganduje said that so far no official letters had been sent to Kwankwaso, stressing that he wanted the NNPP chieftain and his camp to show interest in joining APC before the letters.

“We are calling them genuinely from our heart,” he added.

Speaking further, Ganduje said he was out to unify his Kano base because more people would join the party.

He said, “This is necessary because as the national chairman of the APC, in my visits across states, I’ve witnessed an influx of new members, including senators, (members of) representatives, and even governors.”

“Far beyond my own backyard, I made calls to individuals throughout the country.”