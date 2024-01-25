Ganduje Makes First Visit To Kano Since Leaving Office

The former Governor of Kano State and the current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has made his first return to the state since leaving office in May 2023.

His return follows the APC’s loss in the Kano governorship election to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The APC, under Ganduje’s leadership, had fielded Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Ganduje’s former deputy, as its governorship candidate.

However, Gawuna was defeated by Yusuf, who was backed by NNPP national leader and its 2023 Presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

During the gubernatorial inauguration on May 29, Usman Alhaji, the then Secretary to Kano State Government under Ganduje, handed over to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

At the time, Ganduje was in Abuja attending the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu at Eagle Square.

An aide to the APC national chairman, preferring anonymity, confirmed Ganduje’s arrival in Kano to Daily Trust.

The visit is primarily to attend a crucial meeting aimed at reconciling aggrieved party members.

This initiative follows the Supreme Court verdict which reversed the lower courts’ declaration of Gawuna as the validly elected governor of Kano.

Key APC stakeholders, including deputy governorship candidate Murtala Sule Garo, are reported to have accompanied Ganduje.

However, Gawuna himself is absent, reportedly being in Saudi Arabia.

Ganduje is expected to stay in Kano until Friday before returning to Abuja.

Story continues below advertisement

This visit is seen as a prelude to broader reconciliation efforts, reportedly brokered by President Tinubu, between Ganduje and Kwankwaso.