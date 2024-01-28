Atiku Reacts As Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso Dump ECOWAS

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the decision of Niger Republic, Mali and Burkina Faso to exit the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a reaction on Sunday evening, Atiku described the decision of the three countries as concerning, adding that it is a matter of serious diplomatic meltdown.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said in light of the development, Nigeria’s national security interest must be preserved while the situation is being appraised.

Taking to his account on the X platform, the former Vice President wrote: “Reports about the withdrawal of three countries from our sub-regional body, @ecowas_cedeao, is concerning.

“It is a matter of serious diplomatic meltdown. We must keep the country’s national security interest, especially the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and others in focus while we appraise the situation. -AA”

Naija News recalls the military juntas governing Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger on Sunday, announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), effective immediately.

This development comes amid escalating tensions between the regional bloc and the three Sahel nations, particularly following the military coup in Niger.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger declared their decision to exit ECOWAS, describing it as a sovereign act.

This withdrawal marks a critical juncture in West African politics, underscoring the complexities of regional governance and the challenges facing ECOWAS in maintaining unity and democratic governance among its member states.

The decision to leave ECOWAS is expected to have far-reaching implications for the political and economic landscape of West Africa.

It raises questions about the future of regional cooperation, security, and economic integration in the Sahel region.