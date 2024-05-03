Atiku Celebrates Nigerian Journalists On World Press Freedom Day

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has celebrated Nigerian journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

In a statement issued via his official X handle on Friday, Atiku hailed journalists and media professionals who work on behalf of Nigerian citizens to expose truths, even in the face of government adversity.

He also acknowledged the challenges and threats faced by our pen-fighters and used the opportunity to reaffirm his eternal commitment to press freedom and the safety of all journalists across all spheres.

Atilu said the sacrifices of journalists who have paid the ultimate price in the battle to enthrone and sustain democracy and for a better society will not be in vain.

He wrote: “On this occasion of the #WorldPressFreedomDay, I join the rest of the world to celebrate the work of all traditional and social media citizen journalists as well as other media professionals who work on behalf of Nigerian citizens to expose truths, even in the face of government adversity.

“The fourth estate of the realm as the watchdog of society in Nigeria has always been at the forefront of holding the government accountable, all through the days of the military regimes and even now.

“I painfully acknowledge the challenges and threats faced by our pen-fighters and use this opportunity to reaffirm my eternal commitment to press freedom and the safety of all journalists across all spheres and especially the internet which is fast becoming a major medium of journalistic operations.

“To all journalists who have paid the ultimate price in the battle to enthrone and sustain democracy and for a better society, be assured that your sacrifices will not be in vain.

“To all journalists and on behalf of all my associates and supporters, I say thank you for your sacrifices, thank you for your service, and I will always stand in solidarity with you.”